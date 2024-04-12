Friedenthal Financial Makes New Investment in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,367. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.86%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,858,814 shares in the company, valued at $64,780,725.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,858,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,780,725.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,459 shares of company stock worth $2,077,491. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.