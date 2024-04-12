Friedenthal Financial Purchases New Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,660,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,274,541,000 after buying an additional 557,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,282,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $960,174,000 after buying an additional 170,796 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in DexCom by 1.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,517,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DexCom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DexCom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,896,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,545,000 after buying an additional 91,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,892 shares of company stock worth $31,252,330 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM traded down $4.87 on Friday, reaching $134.75. 1,440,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,603. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 106.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

