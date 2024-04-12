Friedenthal Financial Sells 550 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Friedenthal Financial reduced its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 135,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,548. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $40.22 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

