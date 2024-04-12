Friedenthal Financial Takes $693,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,560,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.20. 701,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,442. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.56 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.40.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

