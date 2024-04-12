Friedenthal Financial Takes $722,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSPF. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Sebold Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.14. 4,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,302. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $64.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.