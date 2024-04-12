Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 42,424 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,787,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,449,000 after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MC traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.04. 438,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,405. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $58.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.67%.

MC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $4,058,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $4,058,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $586,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,185 shares of company stock worth $20,130,225. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

