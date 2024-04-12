Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,680 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,824,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,649,215. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37. The company has a market capitalization of $155.38 billion, a PE ratio of 88.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $82.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

