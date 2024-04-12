Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Stock Price Up 27.8%

Shares of Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Free Report) rose 27.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 1,023,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 499% from the average daily volume of 170,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Gensource Potash Trading Up 27.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78.

Gensource Potash Company Profile

Gensource Potash Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds various interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

