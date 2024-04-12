Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Update

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 167.9% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Good Gaming Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMER traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 100,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,940. Good Gaming has a one year low of 0.01 and a one year high of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.02.

About Good Gaming

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. It also develops MicroBuddies that combines Ethereum ERC721 non-fungible tokens (NFT), non-standard ERC20 tokens, and strategic gameplay to replicate and create NFTs.

