Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Update

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 167.9% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Good Gaming Stock Down 9.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMER traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 100,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,940. Good Gaming has a one year low of 0.01 and a one year high of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.02.
About Good Gaming
