Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW) Short Interest Update

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,000 shares, an increase of 129.8% from the March 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,615,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Greene Concepts Price Performance

INKW stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,514,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,088. Greene Concepts has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Get Greene Concepts alerts:

Greene Concepts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Greene Concepts, Inc, through its subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc operates as a bottling and beverage company. The company focuses on producing a variety of beverage product lines, including spring and artesian water, cannabinoid, infused beverages, pH balanced water, and beverage offerings, as well as athletic drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Greene Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.