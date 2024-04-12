Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,000 shares, a growth of 401.2% from the March 15th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,630,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,249,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,556,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,527,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,352,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HG. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hamilton Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Hamilton Insurance Group Price Performance

Hamilton Insurance Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 535,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,104. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.92. Hamilton Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $495.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

