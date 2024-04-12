Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $31.93 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 728,045 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.0% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $31,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 42.8% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.37. 23,411,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,697,934. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $156.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

