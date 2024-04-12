Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HMY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,420,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,174. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.