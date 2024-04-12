Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,387 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $24,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,687,000 after purchasing an additional 60,584 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 421,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 47,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 179,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. 205,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,731. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

