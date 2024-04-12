Highview Capital Management LLC DE Acquires 1,218 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.56.

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $203.88. 5,367,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.25. The company has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $212.24.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

