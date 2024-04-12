Highview Capital Management LLC DE Acquires 146 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $7.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $438.27. 53,261,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,174,887. The company’s 50 day moving average is $438.05 and its 200 day moving average is $404.98. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

