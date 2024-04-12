Highview Capital Management LLC DE Acquires 50 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.17.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

MCD traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.39. 2,638,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.59 and its 200 day moving average is $280.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

