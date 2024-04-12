Highview Capital Management LLC DE Acquires 5,612 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,875,683 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.79. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.