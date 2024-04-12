Highview Capital Management LLC DE Buys 39 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $186,276.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,044 shares of company stock valued at $63,106,522 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.60.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.85. 1,115,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,200. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.11. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.01 and a 1 year high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

