Highview Capital Management LLC DE Buys New Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 50.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE MCK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $523.01. 481,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $522.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.87. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $352.34 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.64.
Insider Activity at McKesson
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
