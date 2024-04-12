Highview Capital Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 5,414 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.64.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,457. The firm has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.40 and a 200-day moving average of $196.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $209.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

