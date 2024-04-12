Highview Capital Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 72,599 Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. Global X Uranium ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE owned about 0.10% of Global X Uranium ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 189.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.22. 3,652,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,184. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

