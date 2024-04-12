Highview Capital Management LLC DE Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB traded down $4.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.89. The company had a trading volume of 795,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,221. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.82 and a 200-day moving average of $260.31. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $221.31 and a 1-year high of $288.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.