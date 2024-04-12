Highview Capital Management LLC DE Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.1% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,917 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,025,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6,453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 437,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,670,000 after purchasing an additional 431,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,889,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718,504. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.52.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,017 shares of company stock worth $52,068,877. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

