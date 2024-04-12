Highview Capital Management LLC DE Sells 11,876 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lowered its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,876 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $69.03. 14,688,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,787,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.03. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.06.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

