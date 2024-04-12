Horizen Price Tops $8.85 (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Horizen has a total market cap of $131.66 million and $24.76 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.85 or 0.00013212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00060650 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00034722 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,876,856 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.