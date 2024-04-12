Hydro One (TSE:H) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.29

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$40.29 and traded as low as C$38.07. Hydro One shares last traded at C$38.40, with a volume of 781,670 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on H. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.89.

Hydro One Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.56. The stock has a market cap of C$22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.30. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydro One Limited will post 1.9103751 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

