IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 69,000 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.
IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative return on equity of 106.98% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter.
IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.
