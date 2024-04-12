Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Update

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Incitec Pivot Stock Performance

OTCMKTS INCZY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,081. Incitec Pivot has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

Get Incitec Pivot alerts:

Incitec Pivot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Incitec Pivot’s previous dividend of $0.03. Incitec Pivot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.