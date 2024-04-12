Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.2 %

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,292. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34.

Institutional Trading of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $102,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

