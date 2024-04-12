Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $633,960,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 1,044.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,228,000 after buying an additional 749,504 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in McKesson by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 94,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $523.01. The company had a trading volume of 481,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,404. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.40. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $352.34 and a 52-week high of $543.00.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Argus increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.64.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

