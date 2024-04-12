Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Inhibitor Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome.

