IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Trading Up 2.2%

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 284.77 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 283 ($3.58). Approximately 175,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 276,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277 ($3.51).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital lowered IntegraFin to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

IntegraFin Price Performance

IntegraFin Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 274.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £937.64 million, a PE ratio of 1,886.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 8.56.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

