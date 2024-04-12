Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 112.3% from the March 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Intelligent Living Application Group Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of ILAG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.45. 45,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. Intelligent Living Application Group has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intelligent Living Application Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Living Application Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Intelligent Living Application Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Intelligent Living Application Group Company Profile

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses.

