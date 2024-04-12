International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Short Interest Update

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 171.0% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International General Insurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGIC. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International General Insurance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 746,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International General Insurance by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 207,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in International General Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in International General Insurance by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 120,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Vernon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International General Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,454,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of International General Insurance in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

International General Insurance Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IGIC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.47. 36,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,140. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $620.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.18. International General Insurance has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 28.03%.

International General Insurance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from International General Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.14%. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

