Internet Computer (ICP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.08 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and approximately $266.53 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.16 or 0.00019829 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00057362 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008424 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 517,422,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,400,643 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.