Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Trading Down 0.7%

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.74. 56,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 44,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 140.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 108,752 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 104,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 85,852 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 76,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

