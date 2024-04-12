Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.1% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,831,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 972,908 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,887,000 after purchasing an additional 393,338 shares during the period.

SPLV traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.07. 2,547,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,810. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

