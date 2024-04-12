Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for April 12th (APA, BLRX, BR, BW, CONN, CRUS, E, FET, GL, KSS)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, April 12th:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

