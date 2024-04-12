iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Friedenthal Financial’s 10th Largest Position

Friedenthal Financial cut its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $99.31. 208,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,716. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.17.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

