iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Avalon Advisory Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Avalon Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,347 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 33.9% of Avalon Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Avalon Advisory Group owned approximately 0.23% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $64,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.31. 11,634,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,014,602. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.57.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

