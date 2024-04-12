iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,564 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,542. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

