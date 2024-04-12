iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,200 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the March 15th total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,776. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average is $73.99.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.