iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK) Trading 0% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.87 and last traded at $24.87. Approximately 109,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 144,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.
iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87.
