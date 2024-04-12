iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 289,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 345,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 146.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after buying an additional 157,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $270,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.