iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 289,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 345,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.
iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 146.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after buying an additional 157,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $270,000.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.