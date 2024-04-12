iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,279,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,453. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4819 per share. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

