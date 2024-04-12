Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Trading 4.3% Higher

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29.20 ($0.37). 2,316,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,386,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.35).

Jadestone Energy Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of £157.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.62.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and Block 46/07 and Block 51 PSCs development blocks in the Malay Basin, offshore southwest Vietnam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.