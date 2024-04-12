Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $111.11

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $111.11 and last traded at $111.26, with a volume of 245497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.49.

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 651,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 338,882 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 273,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,916,000 after purchasing an additional 224,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

