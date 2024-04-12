Kava (KAVA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $809.84 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $809.84 million and $45.56 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00057362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00019829 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008424 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

