Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Trading Up 12.2%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 200,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 546,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Kelso Technologies Stock Up 12.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter. Kelso Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.41% and a negative net margin of 23.24%.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. It offers rail and road transport equipment, such as pressure relief, vacuum relief, bottom outlet, pressure car pressure relief, pressure car angle, and top ball valves; and one-bolt manways and related equipment, emergency response equipment, and no spill locomotive fueling equipment; and other specialty valves, parts, equipment, and services.

